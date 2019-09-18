WH, WE set for action at home, on road

Tre Sheffield takes the handoff from Marcus McElroy, Jr. in the back field against Jesuit on Friday, Sept. 13. For more photos, click here.

Among a gaggle of Woodrow Wilson defenders, Tristan Lee gains a first down on Friday, Sept. 13. For more photos, click here.

Wylie and Wylie East football return to the gridiron Friday, Sept. 20.

The Pirates play host 7 p.m. to Sachse in the District 10-6A opener.

The Mustangs come in 2-1, after wins over Coppell 33-30 and Plano East 36-14 last week.

In the latter contest, the Mustangs scored seven points in the first quarter, 16 in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth.

They totaled 226 yards on 15 first downs, with 113 passing and 113 rushing.

Parker Wells, starting quarterback, passed for 71 on 10-of-16 with one touchdown. He added another 39 yards on five carries.

Back up QB Xavier Forman had two touchdowns, with 42 yards on 4-of-6. He also carried the pigskin four times for 22 yards and a score.

Robert Jones caught six passes for 57 yards.

Sachse’s defense allowed 17 first downs on 283 total yards and a fumble recovery against Plano East.

Plano East rushed for 200 yards and totaled 83 passing on 8-of-18.

The Mustangs lost 21-19 against Euless Trinity in the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase.

Jordan Nabors was stopped on a two-point conversion.

Sachse currently holds a six-game winning streak over Wylie, dating back to 2011. The previous five were non-district and the other was in 10-6A in 2018.

The Mustangs wins were by margins of 30-16 (2011), 44-36 in overtime (2012), 56-52 (2013), 41-18 (2014) and 37-24 (2015).

Wylie’s last win over Sachse came in 2010 by a tally of 31-21 at Williams Stadium in Garland.

One season ago, Wylie came out on the losing end 43-27 at Williams Stadium.

On the East side of town, the Raiders take on Fort Worth North Side at 7:30 p.m. at Farrington Field.

The Steers enter the non-district contest at 1-2, following a 42-20 win over Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis last week.

Da’Wain Lofton finished with 222 all-purpose yards and four scores.

In addition to catching 192 yards on six receptions, and five totes for 30.

Isaak Rosales went 9-of-11 for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and rushed for a score.

Previous losses came to Lake Worth 42-21 and Fort Worth Castleberry 42-21.

North Side is a member of District 4-5A Div. II.

They were picked to make the playoffs, taking fourth, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Above them were Justin Northwest, first place, Fort Worth’s Southwest and Fort Worth Wyatt.

In the bottom half were Fort Worth’s Eastern Hills, Polytechnic and Carter-Riverside.

Southwest’s C’ing Blanton was named the offense preseason Most Valuable Player and defensive honors went to Cooper McDonald of Northwest.

One season ago, Wylie East rolled to a 56-30 win over visiting North Side.

Most of the predistrict contest was played in a steady ran at Wylie ISD Stadium.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]