Spinning skirts, dazzling kick lines, pristine white boots and cowboy hats have been a staple of halftime shows across Texas since the 1930s. However, the idea of a precision dance team, or drill team, is foreign to anyone not from the state.

The traditions of the boots, hats, and high kicking are all credited to one individual: Farmersville-born Gussie Nell Davis.

By Addie Orr • [email protected]