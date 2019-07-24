Districts plan back to school fairs

School districts are gearing up to welcome students back to class.

Wylie, Garland and Plano Independent School Districts will offer back to school fairs over the next few weeks to help families prepare.

WISD’s fair is set for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the First Baptist Wylie Event Center. Attendees hoping for free school supplies and uniform assistance must present documentation for either free/reduced lunch, Medicaid, WIC, disability, lone star unemployment, active military or social security.

The fair will include library card registration from Smith Public Library, free immunizations with shot records, a community counseling resource, SNAP enrollment assistance from North Texas Food Bank, representatives from food banks (5 Loaves, Amazing Grace and the Christian Care Center) and haircuts.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For the full story, see the July 24 issue or subscribe online.