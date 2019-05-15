WISD names Teachers, Employees of the Year

Wylie ISD honored 13 employees for outstanding work.

Officials named Teachers and Employees of the Year at the annual Wylie Way Awards Gala Friday, May 3. The event was held at Southfork Ranch.

All 20 campuses were represented, with more than 400 guests in attendance. Title sponsor was PBK Architects.

Maitelena Prado, a dual language teacher at Cox Elementary, was named Elementary Teacher of the Year and Windi Fuller, a language arts teacher at Cooper Junior High, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]