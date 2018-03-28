Shop projects judged

The 51st annual Wylie Show and Sale got underway Wednesday, March 21, with judging of baked goods, horticulture projects and shop projects.

Judges looked over the entries that FFA members put on display in the Wylie High School agricultural science shop.

Picking up the grand champion ribbon for shop projects was John Lowery and the reserve grand champion ribbon went to Dylan Adams.

Wood project placings were: 1, Jack Vernon; 2, Cory Pelton; 3, Faith Seddig; 4, Kortnie Koebel; and 5, Chloe Brown.

Lowry took first in metal projects and Makenzie Harris placed second.

Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]