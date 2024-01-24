WISD accepts donation to honor Allen shooting victims

The school board approved a motion to accept donations for the Mendoza Legacy Project. The upcoming memorial at Cox Elementary will honor siblings Sofia and Daniela Mendoza, who were killed during the Allen shootings on May 6, 2023.

The district also addressed Senate Bill 763, which requires every school district to decide whether to adopt a policy that allow chaplains to serve as counselors in public schools. The board approved a motion to reject the policy.

