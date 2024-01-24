Subscribe
WISD accepts donation to honor Allen shooting victims

by | Jan 24, 2024 | Education, Latest

The school board approved a motion to accept donations for the Mendoza Legacy Project. The upcoming memorial at Cox Elementary will honor siblings Sofia and Daniela Mendoza, who were killed during the Allen shootings on May 6, 2023.

The district also addressed Senate Bill 763, which requires every school district to decide whether to adopt a policy that allow chaplains to serve as counselors in public schools. The board approved a motion to reject the policy.

For more on this story see the Jan. 31 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News.

