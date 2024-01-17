Wylie HS Theatre to perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Wylie High School Theatre students rehearsing for their next production, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast – The Broadway Musical.” Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Wylie High School Theatre will have 131 students on stage—and working behind the scenes—for its next production, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast – The Broadway Musical.”

The musical premieres at the Wylie High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 21.

With a story based on the Oscar-winning beloved animated film from Disney, this updated version of the original Broadway musical features the original songs from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman like “Belle,” “Be Our Guest” and “Gaston.” It also includes new tunes by Menken and Tim Rice.

The show tells the story of a young woman, Belle, the beauty with an unbreakable spirit referenced in the title, who meets a beast trapped under a spell that will only end when he finds love.

