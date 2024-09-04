Subscribe
U.S. 380 corridor plan to cost $8 billion

by | Sep 4, 2024 | Area News, Latest

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has adopted a 10-year transportation plan worth more than $104 billion.

The plan, to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity, includes over $43 billion for development and routine maintenance.

The U.S. 380 corridor bisects Collin County, one of the nation’s fastest growing counties. TxDOT has allocated an additional $700 million of commission discretionary programming to the corridor in the 2025 Unified Transportation Program (UTP).

Plans developed by TxDOT call for reconstructing the U.S. 380 corridor as a controlled access freeway with some portions of the corridor in new locations.

Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocations are ongoing, and the initial phases of the approximately $8 billion worth of the U.S. 380 project are scheduled to go to letting by the end of the year with a $200 million project in McKinney extending the controlled access freeway near the south end of the McKinney airport.

TxDOT will present a draft environmental assessment for the U.S. 380 bypass from FM 1827 to CR 560 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Princeton High School cafeteria, 1000 East Princeton Drive.

“With a booming population and economy, TxDOT is meeting the moment with a record investment in our state roadway system to ensure Texas remains the preferred destination for families and businesses,” said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr.

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said, “TxDOT has a record amount of active construction projects this year, and this will help continue that work of moving people and goods safely and efficiently in our rural, urban and metropolitan areas.”

Many of the projects in the 2025 UTP are roadway segments identified on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways list.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News.

