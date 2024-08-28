Subscribe
Public hearing include downtown cigar lounge, Walmart drone delivery

by | Aug 28, 2024 | Latest

A zoning change was approved by the city of Wylie’s Planning & Zoning committee during the Tuesday, Aug. 20 meeting which will allow Walmart to implement a drone delivery service. Courtesy photo

A smoking lounge for cigar aficionados and drone delivery in Wylie were discussed by Wylie P&Z at their last meeting.

A total of four items were discussed by the city of Wylie’s Planning & Zoning committee during the Tuesday, Aug. 20 meeting. The cigar lounge and drone delivery proposed by Walmart took up most of the hour and a half meeting.

Related News

Drought conditions continue

Aug 28, 2024 | ,

Collin County has gone from being “abnormally dry” to experiencing “moderate drought” conditions. Photo by Sabine Zierer, Pixabay The lack of rainfall has edged most of Collin County this past week from being “abnormally dry” to “moderate drought” conditions,...

District adopts tax rate for 2024-25

Aug 28, 2024 | ,

With no meeting in July, Wylie ISD trustees took care of some required business and heard educational updates, including the current status of STAAR scores. Items on the Monday, Aug. 19, agenda included adopting a tax rate for maintenance and operations (M&O), as...

Lottery luck for Wylie resident

Aug 21, 2024 |

A Wylie resident recently struck it big in the Texas Lottery®, claiming a $1 million top prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at Wylie Beverage, located at 405 S. Highway 78 near Taco Delite. The lucky winner chose to...

Rodeo action returns next month

Aug 21, 2024 | , ,

The Wylie Championship Rodeo is set to return on Sept. 6 – 7. Tickets for the rodeo, a rain-or-shine event, are available for purchase at the gate on the night of the event, or online in advance at WylieRodeo.com. File Art The Wylie Championship Rodeo is set to return...

Modern townhomes built for sustainability

Aug 21, 2024 | ,

The Apollo, a development being built by Netze Homes in Wylie, will feature 39 townhomes constructed with recycled steel. The new “pocket community” is located at 300 Sanden Boulevard facing Brown Street. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News In a groundbreaking shift in...

Proposed tax rate approved by city council

Aug 21, 2024 | ,

As part of the annual budget process, Wylie City Council approved a proposed tax rate of $0.534301 per $100 of valuation for the 2024-25 (FY25) budget Tuesday, Aug. 13.  This rate, according to city documents, is $0.004581 less than the current rate and the...

Trustee election filing deadline nearing

Aug 14, 2024 | , ,

Howard, Reising file for re-election The filing period for the Nov. 5, 2024, election for Wylie ISD’s Board of Trustees is nearing its Aug. 19 deadline. The board of trustees, comprising seven members elected for overlapping four-year terms, plays a crucial role in...

County finalizes proposed operating budget

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

Collin County officials, like their counterparts in area cities and school districts, have been compiling their annual budget. While the budget process can be viewed as a year-round affair, work sessions and department input becomes especially tedious in late June,...

