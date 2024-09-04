Make a difference

Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Sep 4, 2024

Join North Texas Giving Day, support local causes

In-Sync Exotics hopes to meet its $200,000 2024 North Texas Giving Day goal this year. The funds will help with the nonprofit’s food budget of more $20,000 per month and the more than $240,000 annual veterinary care expenses. Courtesy photo Keri Ostermann

In a community as vibrant and diverse as Wylie, local nonprofits are the lifeblood, tirelessly working to meet the varied needs of residents. From feeding the hungry, providing pregnancy support for those in need, supporting adults with intellectual disabilities or providing a safe haven for rescued exotic animals, these organizations are the backbone of support for many.

For 15 years, the Communities Foundation of Texas has hosted North Texas Giving Day (NTxGD), an 18-hour community-wide online giving event to build awareness and support for local nonprofits. In 2023, the event raised $62.6 million for 3,249 nonprofits serving the 20-county North Texas area, bringing the 15-year total to over $566 million for our community, according to the foundation.

For more on this story see the September 4, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

