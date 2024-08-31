Fisher IV’s 4 TDs lead Wylie East past McKinney North

Wylie East junior wide receiver Amarean Porter (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with junior Jon Connelly (2) during a 35-17 win for the Raiders at McKinney North. Photo by Maddie Smith, The Wylie News.

Senior quarterback Howard Fisher IV racked up 193 total yards and four touchdowns, leading Wylie East to a 35-17 victory over McKinney North at McKinney ISD Stadium on Friday night.

The Raiders’ stingy defense complemented Fisher’s performance, helping them surge to an early 21-0 lead.

McKinney North’s comeback hopes were dashed after a 77-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Jon Connelly, followed by a final touchdown by Fisher late in the fourth quarter.

For more on this story see the Sept 4, 2024 digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By Derdrick White • [email protected]