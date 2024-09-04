Collin County adopts operating budget

Collin County officials approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25), marking a 13.1% increase in expenditures and 16.2% increase in revenue from the previous year.

During the Monday, Aug. 19 meeting, the commissioners court considered the final budget which included increases across various sectors, including public safety, infrastructure and healthcare.

The general fund includes expenditures of $309.4 million. It shows a 11.8% increase from FY 2024.

General fund tax revenue is budgeted at $261.9 million, up $234.1 million, or 14.7%, and a $27.7 million increase from last year. This rise reflects a sharp uptick in projected tax revenues, which are anticipated to reach $261.8 million, up from $234.1 million last year.

The Road & Bridge Fund expenditures are $36.3 million, a 19.8% increase from FY 2024. The increase is attributed to a rise in other revenue, which is projected to increase by 23% to $32.5 million. This funding impacts road maintenance and infrastructure projects.

The Permanent Improvement Fund, with an allocation of $2.5 million, remains unchanged from the previous fiscal year. Despite a slight decrease in tax revenue, the fund supports long-term capital projects and improvements.

The Debt Service Fund is $100.8 million and covers debt repayments. It is up 9.0% from FY 2024. The increase is supported by rising tax revenues, projected to reach $99.7 million.

The Healthcare Fund allocates $6.1 million for healthcare services, an increase of 1.5% from the previous year. The budget includes funding for two new nurses.

Other Funds had a significant 29.1% increase in total revenue to $104.5 million, this category covers various miscellaneous funds and is set to spend $76.7 million.

The budget also includes a notable expansion in county personnel. New positions include additional detention officers, clerks and maintenance staff across multiple departments. The total number of authorized full-time equivalents [employees] will increase to 2,034.5, up from 1,947 in FY24.

The county’s total combined revenue is projected to rise to $555.3 million, a 16.2% increase from the previous year. This growth is driven by both higher tax revenues and increased other revenues.

The court also adopted a proposed tax rate for the FY25, maintaining the current rate of $0.149343 per $100 valuation. The adopted rate remains unchanged from the previous year.

For FY 2025, Collin County has its Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate at $0.107493 per $100 valuation, while the Debt Service tax rate is set at $0.040956 per $100 valuation.

Under the adopted tax rate, the average home in Collin County, valued at $599,916, will see an increase in property tax bills. Homeowners with a homestead exemption will face an average tax bill of $748.90, up from $680.81 in the previous year—a difference of $68.08. Non-homestead property tax bills will increase to an average of $895.93, up $23.70 from last year.

Collin County’s tax policy includes an Over 65 Freeze Exemption, implemented in 2004, which has saved taxpayers approximately $2.9 million this year. Additionally, the county’s 5% Homestead Exemption, established in 2009, continues to provide an estimated $10.7 million in savings to taxpayers.

The recently approved FY25 budget includes updated salary rates for elected officials, reflecting increases across several key positions. Among these, the salaries for constables in Precincts 1 through 4 will rise to $131,049.44 each, up from the previous $124,752.16. The County Clerk’s salary will increase to $159,258.03, compared to last year’s $153,132.72, while County Commissioners in Precincts 1 through 4 will see their pay adjusted to $160,816.24, up from $146,324.91. The County Judge’s salary will be raised to $186,307.23, an increase from $179,141.57, and the District Clerk’s pay will match the County Clerk’s at $159,258.03, up from $153,132.72. Justices of the Peace will receive a salary increase to $143,734.76, compared to last year’s $133,972.80. The Sheriff will also benefit from a salary adjustment, with the new rate set at $208,377.89, an increase from $200,363.36.

Judicial positions have also seen adjustments, with the salary for County Court at Law Judges set at $193,400.00, up from $185,000.00. The Tax Assessor/Collector’s salary will rise to $162,532.03 from $156,280.80. However, there will be no change to the District Attorney Supplemental salary, which remains at $18,000.00. These new salary rates will take effect at the start of the FY25 budget year.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.