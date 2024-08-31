JJ Pearce denies Wylie’s wild comeback

Wylie sophomore defensive back Chase Grandy (27) defends JJ Pearce senior wide receiver Blake Bates during Friday’s season opener for both teams at Wylie ISD Stadium. Photo by Oladipo Awowale, The Wylie News

A 57-yard touchdown pass from JJ Pearce senior quarterback Presley Harper to senior wide receiver Jett Hamby with 5:33 left in the fourth quarter accounted for the go-ahead touchdown in a 49-42 win for the Mustangs, who denied a wild second-half comeback attempt by Wylie on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium.

Wylie rallied from a 41-14 third-quarter deficit to take a 42-41 lead on a 92-yard touchdown run by sophomore Daylon Gordon with 7:17 left in the game. Gordon finished with 217 rushing yards on 14 carries with a pair of touchdown runs and recorded three catches for 73 yards and a score.

Senior quarterback Jagger Bale engineered five second-half touchdown drives for the Pirates. Bale threw for 163 yards and two scores and also scampered for 96 rushing yards on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Wylie (0-1) travels to Flower Mound on Friday, Sept. 6 for a non-district game at Neal E. Wilson Stadium.

For more on this story see the Sept 4, 2024 digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By David Wolman • [email protected]