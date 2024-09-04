Southfork Ranch to get new neighbors

The simple Southfork Ranch gateway led a generation of TV viewers to “Dallas” drama.

Move over, J.R.

The Parker Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission has approved a new estate development on 200 acres of the Southfork Ranch property bought in October 2022 by Centurion American Development Group of Farmers Branch.

Centurion American plans to build 89 single-family homes on two-acre lots adjacent to the mansion that was home to the Ewing clan of the primetime TV soap “Dallas.”

