WDMA Prop C

Southfork Ranch to get new neighbors

by | Sep 4, 2024 | Area News, Latest

The simple Southfork Ranch gateway led a generation of TV viewers to “Dallas” drama.

Move over, J.R.

The Parker Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission has approved a new estate development on 200 acres of the Southfork Ranch property bought in October 2022 by Centurion American Development Group of Farmers Branch.

Centurion American plans to build 89 single-family homes on two-acre lots adjacent to the mansion that was home to the Ewing clan of the primetime TV soap “Dallas.”

For more on this story see the September 4, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

