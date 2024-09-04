Budget, tax rate adopted by council

The Wylie City Council approved the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) budget last week which includes a 5.27% increase in the property tax rate. The new rate will be $0.534301 per $100 of assessed valuation, with $0.417244 allocated for maintenance and operation and $0.117057 for debt services.

During the public hearing for the tax rate, Tuesday, Aug. 27, Wylie resident Laura Gates expressed her discontent, saying, “It’s about to the point where you’re taxing us out of our houses.”

