County livestock show opens Jan. 6

Collin County FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring at the 2024 Junior Livestock Show and Sale Saturday. File Photo

After months of hard work, Collin County FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring at the 2024 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale Saturday.

Students will parade their pigs, cattle, sheep, poultry, rabbits and goats before judges starting Jan. 6 and continuing through Saturday, Jan. 13.

There will also be competitions for horticulture displays and shop projects at the annual show.

The event, which features entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county will be held at Myers Park and Event Center, located at 7117 CR 166 in McKinney.

Junior showmen will compete for ribbons in breeding and market classes of swine, cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits and chickens, as well as horticulture and shop projects.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News today!