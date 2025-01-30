New elementary, new school boundaries

National Merit Commended Scholars from Wylie High and Wylie East were recognized at the Jan. 20 board of trustees meeting. In this photo, 18 Wylie High students earned commendations, and from Wylie East, two students (not pictured) earned commendations. Courtesy Wylie ISD

Some Wylie students will attend new schools next school year as the Wylie ISD board approved the new zones at its Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting

The boundaries were redrawn considering the new elementary school, Kreymer, which is scheduled to open in August, and the junior high and intermediate campuses’ openings.

The elementary school will be located in the east part of the district at the corner of Brown Street and Springdale Way. The intermediate and junior high campuses are scheduled to open in fall 2026 on Kreymer Road and south of Brown Street, also in the east part of the district.

Jessica Branch, chief of staff for Wylie ISD, and Amanda Lannan, assistant superintendent for human resources, presented information on the rezoning’s final reading to the board.

“This final proposal moves the least amount of students while still leveling the functional capacity of all our campuses,” Branch said.

