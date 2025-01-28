Subscribe
Olford commits to James Madison

Jan 28, 2025

Wylie East senior cornerback Jamal Olford gave a verbal commitment to James Madison University on Monday, Jan., 27, and will play football for the Dukes. Photo by Brad Walsh.

By David Wolman

Wylie East senior defensive back Jamal Olford announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday that he has given a verbal commitment to James Madison University, where he will play football for the Dukes.

Olford, a unanimous all-District 9-6A first team selection as a senior, recorded 37 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes . He contributed in all three phases for the Raiders. On offense, he had two touchdowns (one rush, one receiving), 37 rushing yards and 106 receiving yards). On special teams, he averaged 35 yards per kickoff return with a long of 73 yards and returned one punt 23 yards.

Anchoring the back end of a Wylie East defense that held opponents to an average of 17 points per game, Olford helped to guide the Raiders to a 10-2 record and to the second round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.

