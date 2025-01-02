Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

by | Jan 2, 2025 | Latest, news

Bonding with the horse is key for inmates participating in the inaugural session of the VALOR/Collin County Sheriff’s Office Equine Therapy Program. Courtesy CCSO

Thanks to the efforts of two Collin County leaders, military veterans in the justice system now have a powerful new resource for healing and rehabilitation. 

Determined to leave ‘no man behind,’ Sheriff Jim Skinner and Judge John Roach—both veterans themselves—collaborated to launch the VALOR/Collin County Sheriff’s Office Equine Therapy Program. 

This innovative initiative blends intensive therapy with the transformative power of horses, giving justice-involved non-violent veteran inmates a chance to rebuild trust, purpose, and dignity.

Skinner, a seasoned horseman, and Roach, who oversees the Veterans Court and the Veterans Accessing Lifelong Opportunities for Rehabilitation (VALOR) program, recognized the need for fresh approaches to help veterans in the justice system address the struggles that often lead to incarceration—such as PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, substance abuse, and a loss of direction.

Through his work with sheriffs across Texas and beyond, Skinner has encountered numerous methods aimed at reducing recidivism, and he believes the right programs can make a lasting impact. 

“What we want to do is break that cycle,” Skinner said. “And it’s not unrealistic. It’s absolutely attainable, and it’s been demonstrated by others.”

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Jan 2, 2025 |

The highly anticipated “Best of 2025” Readers’ Choice Poll, hosted by C&S Media Publications, is officially underway! This year’s competition, celebrating the finest businesses, services, and dining options across Eastern Collin County, promises to highlight what...

read more
Year of celebrations, community, culture

Year of celebrations, community, culture

Dec 26, 2024 | ,

The Cross Church in Wylie  welcomed its annual carnival signaling the end of Vacation Bible School in June. File Art As 2024 draws to a close, Wylie residents can reflect on a year filled with vibrant events, meaningful traditions and cultural milestones. From...

read more
New plan to expand McKinney National Airport

New plan to expand McKinney National Airport

Dec 19, 2024 | ,

McKinney Air Center at McKinney National Airport is among top ranked fixed-based operators serving general aviation. Courtesy Photo McKinney voters have twice rejected airport expansion plans, but Mayor George Fuller has continued to champion the cause. After nobody...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe