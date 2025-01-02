Subscribe
Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

by | Jan 2, 2025 | Latest

The highly anticipated “Best of 2025” Readers’ Choice Poll, hosted by C&S Media Publications, is officially underway! This year’s competition, celebrating the finest businesses, services, and dining options across Eastern Collin County, promises to highlight what makes our communities shine.

From Sachse to Wylie, Murphy to Princeton, and Farmersville, residents can cast their votes and recognize the outstanding local establishments that define our unique area. With a short drive connecting these communities, it’s never been easier to compare your favorite spots and support local businesses.

Balloting is open through Feb. 3, 2025, and winners in each category will be determined by the number of valid votes received across three platforms: newspaper, e-edition and online ballots. The more votes submitted, the clearer the picture of what truly resonates with our readers.

To ensure your ballot is counted, entries must include a valid name, address, phone number and email. Additionally, at least eight categories must be completed for eligibility. Printed entries can be mailed or dropped off in person at the newspaper office, located at 110 N. Ballard Ave., Wylie, TX 75098. Submissions are limited to one entry per week per email or print address.

Don’t miss this chance to make your voice heard and celebrate the best of our community. Submit your online or print ballot today. To access the online ballot go to
https://forms.gle/YduAfDJsfCWwqaRu7

