Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Volunteers keep meals rolling for seniors in Collin County

by | Dec 19, 2024 | Latest, news

Sue Halliday, Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator for Wylie, picks up meals for the 13 stops on her designated route at the Wylie United Methodist Church each week.  Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

Meals on Wheels Collin County (MOWCC) is ramping up its call for volunteers as winter approaches, aiming to meet the growing demand for meal deliveries in rural communities. 

The nonprofit, which has delivered over 540,000 meals in the past year, continues to bring nourishment and social connection to homebound seniors despite seasonal challenges.

“We continue to deliver hope through every season,” said Zella Tyson, chief executive officer of MOWCC, in a recent video posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

According to Shanon Revels, MOWCC’s marketing and communications manager, the organization has seen a significant rise in meal deliveries, providing 68,000 more meals in 2024 compared to the previous year. 

In communities like Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville, volunteers deliver meals to seniors each week. These communities include rural areas where volunteers are currently needed to provide for a rise in demand. 

To read the full story subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Visit mealsonwheelscc.org or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] for more information on how to serve local seniors through MOWCC.

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

New plan to expand McKinney National Airport

New plan to expand McKinney National Airport

Dec 19, 2024 | ,

McKinney Air Center at McKinney National Airport is among top ranked fixed-based operators serving general aviation. Courtesy Photo McKinney voters have twice rejected airport expansion plans, but Mayor George Fuller has continued to champion the cause. After nobody...

read more
Wylie East sweeps Naaman Forest

Wylie East sweeps Naaman Forest

Dec 19, 2024 | ,

Wylie East junior Sidney Sanders, pictured in previous action, helped to spark a 15-0 run to begin their Tuesday, Dec. 17 game at Naaman Forest. The Lady Raiders won 51-30. Sanders scored 10 points. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media By David Wolman...

read more
Council workshop eyes new rules for smoke shops 

Council workshop eyes new rules for smoke shops 

Dec 19, 2024 | ,

Wylie City Council members are seeking new language to add to an ordinance regarding smoke shops and establishments selling smoke, vape and related products. The issue was discussed during a work session at the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 10, meeting. Mayor Matthew Porter...

read more
Hot shooting paces Wylie’s sweep of Rowlett

Hot shooting paces Wylie’s sweep of Rowlett

Dec 14, 2024 | ,

Wylie senior Isaiah Shurn rises in the air for a shot attempt during last Friday's District 9-6A home game against Rowlett. Shurn finished with 23 points in the Pirates' 70-55 win from the Montgomery Center. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media By Art Stricklin...

read more
Wylie Flower Shop plans for next chapter

Wylie Flower Shop plans for next chapter

Dec 12, 2024 | , ,

Longtime owner of The Wylie Flower Shop, Pam Wells, left, will hand over the reins of the business to new owner Destinie Lacy in the new year.  Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News The Wylie Flower Shop has long been a source of memories for the Wylie community, but for Pam...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe