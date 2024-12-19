Volunteers keep meals rolling for seniors in Collin County

Sue Halliday, Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator for Wylie, picks up meals for the 13 stops on her designated route at the Wylie United Methodist Church each week. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

Meals on Wheels Collin County (MOWCC) is ramping up its call for volunteers as winter approaches, aiming to meet the growing demand for meal deliveries in rural communities.

The nonprofit, which has delivered over 540,000 meals in the past year, continues to bring nourishment and social connection to homebound seniors despite seasonal challenges.

“We continue to deliver hope through every season,” said Zella Tyson, chief executive officer of MOWCC, in a recent video posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

According to Shanon Revels, MOWCC’s marketing and communications manager, the organization has seen a significant rise in meal deliveries, providing 68,000 more meals in 2024 compared to the previous year.

In communities like Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville, volunteers deliver meals to seniors each week. These communities include rural areas where volunteers are currently needed to provide for a rise in demand.

To read the full story subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Visit mealsonwheelscc.org or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] for more information on how to serve local seniors through MOWCC.