Handcrafted treasures await at Wylie Arts Festival

Dec 5, 2024

Stephen and Cindi Roberts of Lavon will be selling candles made to look and smell like specialty drinks at the Wylie Arts Festival Saturday. Soina Duggan/The Wylie News

In an era dominated by mass production, there’s something uniquely personal about giving a handmade gift. For those looking to add a touch of heart to their holiday shopping, local artisans offer one-of-a-kind items that blend creativity, functionality and craftsmanship. Many of these talented makers, who began showcasing their creations at local farmers markets, will present their work at the Wylie Arts Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Among the many talented artisans with booths at this year’s market is Get Lit Creative Candles, based in Lavon. 

Cindi and Stephen Roberts, the duo behind GetLit Candles, an innovative candle line, have transformed a passion into a thriving business. Their specialty? Crafting candles that look and smell like popular drinks—margaritas, martinis, and hot chocolate, to name a few. Many of their candles are made from repurposed wine and liquor bottles sourced from thrift shops, reflecting their commitment to sustainability.

“We started as a hobby, but after I made a margarita candle for a co-worker, the enthusiastic response inspired us to go further,” Cindi said. Each creation is meticulously crafted, with margarita candles standing out as their favorite product. For the holidays, they’ve introduced seasonal scents like eggnog and pumpkin.

For the holidays, they've introduced seasonal scents like eggnog and pumpkin.

