Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

by | Nov 28, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Recreational facilities on the shore of Lavon Lake are being evaluated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Facing a $35 million maintenance backlog, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has launched a comprehensive study to improve recreational facilities around Lavon Lake.

The study will address long-standing funding challenges while exploring partnerships and restructuring options to enhance visitor experiences.

The Lavon Lake recreation system, comprising 18 parks and access areas along 121 miles of shoreline, is under significant strain, the Corps said. While federal funding supports flood risk management and environmental stewardship missions, the resources allocated for recreation fall short.

For more on this story see the November 28, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News.

