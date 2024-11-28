Event honors veterans at Wylie Cemetery

Veteran graves at cemeteries across the U.S., and now in Wylie, will be honored in a final end-of-year tribute Dec. 14 as part of National Wreaths across America Day.

Wylie Cemetery will once again participate in Wreaths Across America next month, joining more than 4,500 locations nationwide in the mission to honor and remember the nation’s veterans.

This year, the event, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, will also include wreaths at Kreymer Cemetery, as organizers work to increase local involvement and funding.

The Wylie Cemetery Association has recently seen a change in leadership, said Sarah Kewak, Wreaths Across America coordinator for Wylie, adding “it has brought increased support and engagement for the project.”

