Wylie forces Game 3 after dominating Rockwall-Heath

By David Wolman

The Wylie softball team came into Thursday’s Game 2 of its Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff series against Rockwall-Heath with its backs against the wall.

Needing a win to keep its season alive, the Lady Pirates responded in emphatic fashion.

Freshman pitcher Angel Wright tossed five scoreless innings with one strikeout against seven hits allowed and freshman Katelyn Ashenfelter went 2 for 2 with four RBIs including a home run to pace Wylie in a dominant 12-0 victory at Rockwall-Heath.

Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. tonight at Sachse High School.

Wylie’s offense clicked from the very get-go.

Junior Ava Cook led off the game with a single and later scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch.

Senior Cori Vogeley made it 3-0 Lady Pirates with a two-run double.

The big hits kept coming for Wylie.

Ashenfelter created even more separation for the Lady Pirates from the Lady Hawks by crushing a two-run home run over the wall in center field.

Four batters later, sophomore Carlee Casteneda made it 6-0 Wylie with an RBI triple.

Casteneda, Cook and Vogeley each had two hits as part of a 10-hit attack for the Lady Pirates.

