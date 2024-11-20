Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week Nov. 18-25

A wide variety of items can be packed in the boxes including tools, toiletries, small toys, socks, art supplies and more. Courtesy photo

Children in need around the world are set to experience the joy of Christmas through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.

National Collection Week, taking place Nov. 18-25, offers individuals, families and groups the opportunity to pack shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and personal care items for children in need.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Cross Church in Wylie serving as a collection point. It is one of five drop-off locations in the south Collin County area, alongside Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, Prairie Creek Baptist Church in Plano, CityBridge Community Church in Plano, and Parkway Hills Baptist Church in Plano. Nationwide, there are more than 4,700 drop-off sites.

In 2023, the South Collin County team received 31,866 shoeboxes, including online submissions, nearly filling five trailers. For 2024, organizers have set an ambitious goal of 35,000 shoeboxes.

“It’s something the whole family can get involved with,” said Jon Bailey, staff contact for The Cross Church. “When my family does it, they pick kids their age and gender,” he added. “It helps them think about how blessed they are.”

Bailey shared that creativity plays a big role in packing boxes.

“You can give a child a water bottle and fit lots of useful items inside it,” he said, recounting stories of shoebox recipients using the gifts in transformative ways, like starting a small bicycle repair business with tools from a shoebox.

One group of members from The Cross Church made plans to pack over 500 boxes during a dedicated packing party, said Bailey.

Cheryl and Scott Bellamy, now in their fourth year, are the team contacts at The Cross Church. The couple have played a pivotal role in organizing the local effort, part of the largest regional team in the country.

Globally, Operation Christmas Child continues to make an impact. In 2023, more than 11.3 million shoeboxes were packed worldwide, including 902,340 from the Texas/Louisiana region. Since its inception in 1993, the project has delivered over 220 million shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, emphasized the importance of the project, adding, “You can show kids in need the true meaning of Christmas this year through a shoebox gift. Please prayerfully consider packing a shoebox this year.”

For those who prefer a digital option, Samaritan’s Purse offers an online shoebox-packing service at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline, where donors can select gifts, add a personal note and complete a virtual shoebox.

Shoebox-filled gift donations will be accepted at The Cross Church November 18-25, 2024 during the following hours:

Mon, Nov. 18: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

To learn how to pack a shoebox, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/

