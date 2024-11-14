One down, one to go: Wylie Prep spikers advance to TAPPS 3A state championship

The Wylie Prep volleyball team poses for pictures after defeating Fort Worth Covenant Academy in three sets in the TAPPS 3A state semifinals on Friday morning from Robinson High School. Photo by Art Stricklin / Special to the Wylie News.

By Art Stricklin

WACO – Making their first-ever TAPPS state volleyball tournament appearance, Wylie Prep wasted little time making themselves at home, spreading out on the court and arranging for an extended visit with a dominating 25-20, 25-15, 29-27 victory over Fort Worth Covenant Thursday.

The Lady Patriots (26-4) got off to a fast start in every game, never trailing at any point until the third set to ensure themselves a shot at their first state TAPPS title Friday against the winner of Faith vs. Covenant Academy

“No, it doesn’t surprise me,” said Wylie Prep head coach Jodie Rye. “These girls have a determined and grit and fight I haven’t seen anywhere.”

Despite playing in their first-ever state tournament, the Lady Patriots wasted little time in seizing the early advantage in all three sets in front of their rowdy red-clad fans.

It’s been a slow and steady build for Wyle in Rye’s fifth year as head coach. The first two years were building the foundation, but they have not lost a district game over the last two seasons and now stand one win away from state volleyball glory.

“This is school history,” said Rye. “We just have to keep it going.”

Wylie streaked out to a 5-1 lead in the opening game, never trailing in the opening set victory and was ahead 6-2 and 10-4 in set two before forcing Covenant to call another time to attempt to slow the WPA onslaught.

At 17-6 in set two, Covenant was forced to call another time out, but there was little they could do to slow the state newcomers playing with a full head of steam.

While the first game was close 15-15 at one point, game two was anything but as Wylie jumped out to leads of 10-4 and 17-6 and never looked back in route to an impressive set win.

Back to back spikes by Summer Van Meerveld and Reagan Lipe, who also ended the first game as well with a thunderous hit, completed the second set in decisive fashion.

The third set was much like the first as the largest lead Wylie had was four points at 18-14 and 19-15. They actually trialed for the first time in the match at 3-2 and 26-25 but rallied each time by taking advantage of Fort Worth errors.

“I think a big key for us we made very few errors ourselves and took advantage when they did,” said Rye.

The third set went back and forth both teams serving to win the game, but neither was able to pull it off.

Covenant had one net ball and one serve out of bounds and with the score 27-27, Wylie took command for the final time. Senior outside hitter Parker Fitzgerald finally got the final point for the Lady Patriots with a hard return which Fort Worth hit into the net to set off a wild celebration on the Wylie sideline.

“This has been great and fun and it’s time for one more,” said Rye.

The newcomers finally right at home.