Playoff volleyball: Wylie, Wylie East advance; Wylie Prep makes history

by | Nov 8, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East senior Julia Hicks, pictured in the Lady Raiders’ bi-district win over North Forney last Monday, helped to lead her team to a 3-0 win over Harker Heights in the area round of the Class 6A-Division II playoffs on Thursday. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Wylie and Wylie East volleyball teams have advanced to the third round of the playoffs, while Wylie Prep made history Thursday night.

For the first time in program history, Wylie Prep has made the TAPPS state semifinals. The Lady Patriots, who had lost in the third round each of the last two years, cruised to a 3-0 win (25-13, 25-20, 28-26) win over Denton Calvary in the TAPPS 3A state quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Wylie East also posted a three-game sweep. The Lady Raiders handled Harker Heights in three sets, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-9, 25-19.

Senior Amy Hernandez notched 15 kills to pace Wylie East’s offense, while her twin sister, Erika, added 10 kills. Senior Julia Hicks chipped in 14 digs and eight kills. Junior Hallie Martin and freshman Norah Hicks each dished out 19 assists.

Wylie, meanwhile, rallied for a 25-18, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10 win over Waxahachie.

Senior Karson Barclow had a monster effort with 20 kills, followed by 12 from sophomore Julia Hudgins. Senior Sadie Warren recorded 37 digs to pace Wylie’s defense. Senior Taylor Johnson added 36 assists, 15 digs and five kills.

