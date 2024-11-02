Subscribe
Henderson III scores 5 TDs in Wylie East’s rout of Garland

by | Nov 2, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior running back Michael Henderson III, pictured in previous action, finished with a season-high 190 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

GARLAND – Wylie East dominated yet again in its 66-10 win over Garland on Friday night at Williams Stadium. 

The Raiders (8-1, 61 District 9-6A) utilized a 59-point first half en route to the win. Michael Henderson III, who rushed for a season-high 190 yards on 11 carries, scored five touchdowns to lead the team.

Jamal Olford got the scoring started for Wylie East on a 37-yard touchdown run on a fake punt. From there, the onslaught began. Wylie East scored 21 points in the first quarter and then 38 more in the second.

Wylie East played amazing defense, limiting Garland to just 93 total yards of offense and just six first downs. At the end of the first half, Garland quarterback Carlos Mojica had just one completion for three yards.

The Raiders will look to close out their season with a bang next Friday when they face Wylie in the Crosstown Showdown. The game will determine who between the two teams will finish in second place in District 9-6A.

