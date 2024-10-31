Sign ordinances, amendments discussed at council

Wylie residents may soon see updated sign regulations around town, following a workshop on the matter held by the City Council on Oct. 22. Although no action was taken, as it was a workshop item, the council provided input and approved sending the ordinance to the city attorney for review.

Jasen Haskins, Wylie’s director of community development, informed the council that staff recommended amendments to Article XX of Chapter 22 of the City Code of Ordinances. The amendments aim to better align the code with First Amendment case law, particularly regarding free speech, according to a council memo. Additionally, the proposed updates would revise several other sections of the code.

