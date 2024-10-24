Veteran honored with mortgage-free home

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Semeli Toilolo shares his family’s gratitude to those in attendance at a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 15 in front of his new mortgage-free home in Lavon.

A crowd of community members filled the street to welcome home one of Lavon’s newest residents, the Toilolo family, Tuesday morning, Oct. 15.

After a grand motorcycle entrance led by Patriot Guard Riders, the new homeowner, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Semeli Toilolo, received recognition for service to his country and a warm welcome.

Accompanying Toilolo were his wife, Margaret, and grandson.

The ceremony began with a singing of the National Anthem and prayer in the front yard of the newly landscaped home. Government officials and representatives presented certificates and a flag flown over the Texas State Capitol to Toilolo.

A partnership between Operation Finally Home, MA Partners and Trophy Signature Homes helped build the home to completion from funding to furnishing. Operation Finally Home is a Texas-based nonprofit providing for the housing needs of veterans, first responders and their families. More than 430 home projects have been completed or planned by the organization.

By Allison LaBrot | [email protected]