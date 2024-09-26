City to host NNO event

National Night Out (NNO) connects communities and public servants across the country in a fun, informative environment every year. Wylie, a long-time participant, will host the free NNO event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Olde City Park near downtown Wylie.

Wylie’s police department, fire-rescue and public works will co-host the event and bring kid-friendly activities, demonstrations and vehicles to view. A drone car and boat will be among the vehicles displayed on Ballard Avenue during the event. Wylie Fire-Rescue will also have an obstacle course to challenge participants.

Local businesses partner with the hosts to provide varied activities for attendees of all ages. A new business will bring LEGO tables and pony rides will be offered for the first time in several years.

“Our community businesses participating is huge for the success of National Night Out,” said Alexandra Waters, WPD community relations officer.

Bounce houses, a photo booth and more will entertain at NNO because of the ongoing relationship between businesses and Wylie’s public safety departments, said Waters. In addition to these activities, many businesses will set up tables, volunteers from Wylie High’s National Art ce painting and free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served.

The evening will conclude with a brief firework show and an appearance by the PHI helicopter if it is not in use for an emergency.

“Every year we’ve seen an increase of attendance and we hope to see that trend continue this year,” Waters said, adding that the goal of NNO is “to educate and to cultivate positive relationships” between city departments and citizens.

After the event’s conclusion, community members are encouraged to turn on their porch lights and continue connecting with their neighbors.

By Allison LaBrot

