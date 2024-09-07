Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie East dismantles McKinney Boyd in final non-district game

by | Sep 7, 2024 | Sports

King Baribe extends his arms to signal a first down for the Wylie East football team Friday, Sept. 6 against McKinney Boyd from Wylie Stadium. Photo by Maddie Smith/Wylie News

WYLIE – Rome Jeffers’s pick six late in the third quarter sealed the deal in Wylie East’s 38-8 win over McKinney Boyd on Friday night from Wylie Stadium.

After being tied at eight in the first quarter, the Raiders went on to score 30 unanswered points en route to their second win of the season.

Howard Fisher IV led the way offensively for Wylie East. He threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score. His 19-yard touchdown pass to Amir Porter midway through the first quarter set the tone for the Raiders’ offense early.

For more on this story see the Sept 12, 2024 digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

JJ Pearce denies Wylie’s wild comeback

JJ Pearce denies Wylie’s wild comeback

Aug 31, 2024 | ,

Wylie sophomore defensive back Chase Grandy (27) defends JJ Pearce senior wide receiver Blake Bates during Friday’s season opener for both teams at Wylie ISD Stadium. Photo by Oladipo Awowale, The Wylie News A 57-yard touchdown pass from JJ Pearce senior quarterback...

read more
Rains push softball youth camp indoors

Rains push softball youth camp indoors

Jun 12, 2024 |

Coach Kristin Johnson demonstrates different ways to field a ball to young campers. While rain was an obstacle for last week’s youth softball camp, the kids got plenty of work thanks to the indoor facility. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos) While storms in...

read more
Rain or shine, East holds football youth camp

Rain or shine, East holds football youth camp

Jun 12, 2024 |

Coach David Cazabat calls out instruction as the football campers shuffle through a drill. Wylie East had a terrific turnout at last week’s youth football camp. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos) The Wylie East football program put on their annual youth...

read more
Wylie sees plenty of faces, fun at youth football camp

Wylie sees plenty of faces, fun at youth football camp

Jun 12, 2024 |

Richard Hellewell and Carter Tadlock compete in an obstacle course during Wylie’s youth camp last week. To keep things fun and competitive, the kids all took part in the course that involved hurdles, throwing a ball into designated pockets in the net and a push sled....

read more
Wylie hosts young soccer players for camp

Wylie hosts young soccer players for camp

Jun 4, 2024 |

Storms can’t halt excitement for young soccer campers Despite the weather, plenty of future soccer stars got to come to Wylie’s girls camp last week. There, the Wylie coaches put them through various drills to help sharpen their game. (Austin Smith/The Wylie...

read more
Raiders hold youth camps as summer kicks off

Raiders hold youth camps as summer kicks off

Jun 4, 2024 |

Coach Heath Andrews demonstrates a drill during last week’s youth baseball camp. Coach Andrews had to get creative with after weather forced portions of the camp indoors last week. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos) While the kids are officially out for...

read more
Gilberts’ late kick leaves spring game in 10-10 tie

Gilberts’ late kick leaves spring game in 10-10 tie

May 22, 2024 |

Martaveion Sanders (2) nearly comes up with the interception in Wylie’s spring game last Wednesday, May 15. Sanders was one of several players to play on both sides of the ball, something Pirates fans could see next fall (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos) The...

read more
Wylie East duo shines in TASCO All-Star Game

Wylie East duo shines in TASCO All-Star Game

May 22, 2024 |

Wylie East’s Bryn Geppert (left) and Amaya Dawkins (right) were each selected to compete in the TASCO Senior Showcase last week in San Antonio. The pair were tremendous for Coach Kody Christensen (center) during their high school careers. (Courtesy Photo) (More...

read more
Lady Pirates wrap up strong spring with title

Lady Pirates wrap up strong spring with title

May 22, 2024 |

The Wylie Lady Pirates won last Saturday’s Xtreme League tournament to cap their spring work. The girls bested Highland Park in the final game for the title. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos) The Wylie volleyball girls capped their spring work in the Xtreme...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe