Wylie East dismantles McKinney Boyd in final non-district game

King Baribe extends his arms to signal a first down for the Wylie East football team Friday, Sept. 6 against McKinney Boyd from Wylie Stadium. Photo by Maddie Smith/Wylie News

WYLIE – Rome Jeffers’s pick six late in the third quarter sealed the deal in Wylie East’s 38-8 win over McKinney Boyd on Friday night from Wylie Stadium.

After being tied at eight in the first quarter, the Raiders went on to score 30 unanswered points en route to their second win of the season.

Howard Fisher IV led the way offensively for Wylie East. He threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score. His 19-yard touchdown pass to Amir Porter midway through the first quarter set the tone for the Raiders’ offense early.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]