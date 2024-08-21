Rodeo action returns next month

The Wylie Championship Rodeo is set to return on Sept. 6 – 7. Tickets for the rodeo, a rain-or-shine event, are available for purchase at the gate on the night of the event, or online in advance at WylieRodeo.com. File Art

The Wylie Championship Rodeo is set to return for its 31st anniversary on Sept. 6 – 7, offering a weekend packed with excitement for rodeo fans of all ages. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., welcoming visitors to an evening of rodeo action, kid-friendly activities and a variety of food and market vendors.

The rodeo grounds will buzz with activity starting at 6:30 p.m. This year, the chamber reports there will be an expanded assortment of marketplace offerings including boutique clothing, leather, home and décor vendors, as well as barbecue, ice cream, fair food, fresh lemonade and much more.

Families with young children are encouraged to arrive early to sign up for the Kids Arena Events, which kick off at 7 p.m. The popular Calf Scramble and Boot Scramble will give youngsters a chance to join in the fun and compete for prizes.

