Subscribe
Collin College Fall

Rodeo action returns next month

by | Aug 21, 2024 | Area News, Latest, news

The Wylie Championship Rodeo is set to return on Sept. 6 – 7. Tickets for the rodeo, a rain-or-shine event, are available for purchase at the gate on the night of the event, or online in advance at WylieRodeo.com. File Art

The Wylie Championship Rodeo is set to return for its 31st anniversary on Sept. 6 – 7, offering a weekend packed with excitement for rodeo fans of all ages. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., welcoming visitors to an evening of rodeo action, kid-friendly activities and a variety of food and market vendors.

The rodeo grounds will buzz with activity starting at 6:30 p.m. This year, the chamber reports there will be an expanded assortment of marketplace offerings including boutique clothing, leather, home and décor vendors, as well as barbecue, ice cream, fair food, fresh lemonade and much more. 

Families with young children are encouraged to arrive early to sign up for the Kids Arena Events, which kick off at 7 p.m. The popular Calf Scramble and Boot Scramble will give youngsters a chance to join in the fun and compete for prizes.

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe your local newspaper The Wylie News today!

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

Modern townhomes built for sustainability

Modern townhomes built for sustainability

Aug 21, 2024 | ,

The Apollo, a development being built by Netze Homes in Wylie, will feature 39 townhomes constructed with recycled steel. The new “pocket community” is located at 300 Sanden Boulevard facing Brown Street. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News In a groundbreaking shift in...

read more
Proposed tax rate approved by city council

Proposed tax rate approved by city council

Aug 21, 2024 | ,

As part of the annual budget process, Wylie City Council approved a proposed tax rate of $0.534301 per $100 of valuation for the 2024-25 (FY25) budget Tuesday, Aug. 13.  This rate, according to city documents, is $0.004581 less than the current rate and the...

read more
Trustee election filing deadline nearing

Trustee election filing deadline nearing

Aug 14, 2024 | , ,

Howard, Reising file for re-election The filing period for the Nov. 5, 2024, election for Wylie ISD’s Board of Trustees is nearing its Aug. 19 deadline. The board of trustees, comprising seven members elected for overlapping four-year terms, plays a crucial role in...

read more
Tex-Mex fusion comes to Wylie

Tex-Mex fusion comes to Wylie

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

Ferah Smokehouse and Cantina, the latest culinary destination in Wylie, opened its doors in July, offering a distinctive blend of barbecue and Tex-Mex cuisine. Located at 950 S. Westgate Way, the restaurant is the newest addition to the Ferah Hospitality Group,...

read more
County finalizes proposed operating budget

County finalizes proposed operating budget

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

Collin County officials, like their counterparts in area cities and school districts, have been compiling their annual budget. While the budget process can be viewed as a year-round affair, work sessions and department input becomes especially tedious in late June,...

read more
City population estimate up 2%

City population estimate up 2%

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

The council estimates Wylie’s population at 62,171, in 2024. Collin County continues to lead population growth in the 16 counties around Dallas and Fort Worth, with 53,658 new residents from January of 2023 to January of this year, according to estimates by the North...

read more
— Paris Olympics 2024—

— Paris Olympics 2024—

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

Weightlifter redeems herself with inspiring performance. Delacruz earns 5th place in women’s powerlifting. The 2024 Paris Olympics was one of redemption for Wylie native and Team USA powerlifter Jourdan Delacruz. The 26-year-old outperformed a field of strong...

read more
Tax holiday for school supplies

Tax holiday for school supplies

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

Only certain items up to $100 are covered As Texas students prepare to go back to school, their parents can save about $8 for every $100 they pay for clothes or supplies, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. The annual state sales tax holiday is Friday, Saturday and...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe