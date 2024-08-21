Subscribe
Lottery luck for Wylie resident

Aug 21, 2024

A Wylie resident recently struck it big in the Texas Lottery®, claiming a $1 million top prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at Wylie Beverage, located at 405 S. Highway 78 near Taco Delite.

The lucky winner chose to remain anonymous.

This marks the second time one of the six top prizes in the $1,000,000 Crossword game has been claimed. The game offers more than $229.3 million in total prizes, with overall odds of winning any prize set at one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

