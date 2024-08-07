Road work begins on Parker and Ballard

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has begun widening FM 2514 in Wylie.

Work began Monday, Aug. 5, on improving 3.4 miles of Parker Road and North Ballard Avenue from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided road from Lavon Parkway — just east of Country Club Road — to Brown Street.

Parker becomes Ballard at the intersection with Paul Wilson Road.

Plans include a stoplight at Park Boulevard, TxDOT said.

“Currently, there are no long-term closures of Parker Road planned,” said Madison Schein of TxDOT. “Drivers may experience delays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. when lane closures utilizing flaggers may be in place.”

Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter said that while there will be temporary increases in congestion, “this expansion will be much better suited to handle the traffic it experiences and will help provide relief to the area.”

Porter said planning for the expansion of Parker Road started many years ago and that the state lets the city know when they are considering projects for the area as well providing information as during the planning phase.

