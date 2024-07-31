Subscribe
Residents protest utility district

Jul 31, 2024

About 70 protests have been filed against creation of a Municipal Utility District (MUD) for a development proposed to be built between Parker and Murphy. Without a MUD, the project would focus on apartments instead of single-family homes, the developer said.

Wednesday, July 17, was the deadline for affected parties to file for a contested case hearing on the creation of Collin County Municipal Utility District No. 7 sought by Restore the Grasslands, LLC (RTG).

The MUD case, involving more than 100 acres across from Southfork Ranch, is pending before the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The commission granted RTG a permit to operate a wastewater treatment plant if the developer was unable to connect to the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) via the Parker or Murphy systems.

The plant would be allowed to discharge up to 200,000 gallons of treated effluent per day into Maxwell Creek, which runs through the center of Murphy.

Since the average single-family household generates 300 gallons of sewage per day, opponents of the development feared the permit would allow up to 666 homes to be built.

“RTG has never prepared, and there does not exist, a site plan that calls for 666 lots or homes,” said RTG Managing Partner John Cox.

