Bluegrass on Ballard is June 29

Darin and Brooke Aldridge, a Billboard chart-topping act, are performing at Bluegrass on Ballard. Courtesy of Darin and Brooke Aldridge

Bluegrass on Ballard, one of the biggest local annual events, is back with something for everyone Saturday, June 29 downtown at Olde City Park.

The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and opens with an arts and crafts fair with over 100 vendors, food trucks and children’s activities. Beginning at 1 p.m., live music from six bluegrass acts opens on the stage. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., car enthusiasts can view over 200 vehicles parked along Ballard Avenue and select side streets.

Included on the music lineup this year are six bands, starting with Bobby Giles and the Texas Gales and ending with Seldom Scene.

