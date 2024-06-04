Summer Kickoff party is Friday

Boocoos the clown will be back for the Summer Kickoff party Friday, June 7 outside the Smith Public Library.

Summer programming for the city of Wylie will kick off with an annual outdoor event co-hosted by the library and rec center Friday.

The Summer Kickoff party starts with a big bash from 9-11:45 a.m. Friday, June 7, at the Municipal Complex in the courtyard next to and the area behind the library and rec center. It is expected to draw a crowd of over 3,000 this year, according to Library Director Ofilia Barrera.

If the Municipal Parking lot is full, event goers are encouraged to park at the high school and take a free shuttle bus to the festivities and back. The shuttle buses run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s a big event,” Barrera said. “And it’s a really fun time.”

Expect inflatables, games, a DJ, a “Bubble Bash” foam party, BooCoos the clown, the Rad Hatter, two trains, a ProTech truck and food trucks. The event will also include information about summer programming for the library.

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper subscribe, to The Wylie News today!