Students visit City Hall, construction sites

It was an early start for the 27 Wylie ISD construction students, two teachers and handful of city employees who met at City Hall on a gloomy Wednesday last week.

The Manufacturing Day tour, “Anatomy of a Construction Project,” started at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, with city employees discussing pre-construction steps with students, including zoning changes, review and approval of building plans, engineering considerations and permitting.

Manufacturing Day is on the first Friday of October but the annual national event that inspires the next generation to pursue careers in manufacturing lasts a month in Wylie.

By Jeremy Hallock/[email protected]

