No rehearing of Parker wastewater

The fight to protect Maxwell Creek will have to move to Travis County District Court after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) refused motions to reconsider a permit to build a wastewater treatment plant between Parker and Murphy.

The plant, proposed to serve a new community of 666 single-family homes on 100 acres outside the Parker city limits, could dump up to 200,000 gallons of treated wastewater into the creek each day.

By Bob Wieland

