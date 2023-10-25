Subscribe
No rehearing of Parker wastewater

by | Oct 25, 2023 | Area News, Latest

The fight to protect Maxwell Creek will have to move to Travis County District Court after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) refused motions to reconsider a permit to build a wastewater treatment plant between Parker and Murphy.

The plant, proposed to serve a new community of 666 single-family homes on 100 acres outside the Parker city limits, could dump up to 200,000 gallons of treated wastewater into the creek each day.

By Bob Wieland

