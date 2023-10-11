Pirates’ boys, Lady Raiders earn first place in district XC

Both varsity and junior varsity boys and girls cross country ran in the district meet last Friday, Oct. 6. The boys’ varsity won first place and the girls’ varsity took second place in team standings. Courtesy WISD

Both Wylie and Wylie East cross country teams took first place in boys and girls team results, respectively, last Friday, Oct. 6’s district meet.

The Lady Raiders took first with 41 points followed by the Lady Pirates with 44 points and Sachse with 60 points.

The Pirates, with all runners finishing in the top ten, won the boys division with 15 points. Sachse took second with 68 points and Wylie East was third with 73 points.

In junior varsity competition, Wylie and Wylie East finished first and second, respectively in both the girls and boys’ division. Wylie JV boys had 20 points and East JV boys earned 45 points. The Lady Pirates JV had 15 points and the East girls’ JV had 75 points.

Wylie High

The varsity boys’ team was led by runner Caden Blitz (Sr) with a first-place time of 16:04.90. Nathan Moore (Sr) followed in second with a time of 16:09.10 while Zachary Brumfield (Soph) was third place with a time of 16:29.40.

The varsity girls’ team was spearheaded by Paige Orr (Soph) who placed fifth with a time of 20:11.60. Liv Lambert (Sr) followed seconds later placing 6th with a time of 20:39.00 and Avery McCoy (Sr) placed 10th with a time of 21:13.70.

The boys’ junior varsity was led by Hudson Donnell (Soph) with a first-place time of 17:04.60.

The girls’ team had Nabeela Nasser (Jr) place first as well with a time of 22:17.80.

Coach Ethan McDonald was excited with Wylie’s effort.

“I proud of the way the boys competed,” said McDonald. “We had to alter the course, making it three loops full of turns, hitting the same hill three times.”

They stepped up, handled themselves well, competed and did what was necessary.”

“At this point, the focus in on Region,” he added. “We know the teams to beat and that’s want we’re working toward.”

Wylie East

The Lady Raiders’ Stephanie Ojo placed 4th in the girls’ varsity with a season best time of 20:11.60. Madison Akers (Soph) placed 7th with a time of 20:51.30 and Evelyn Seddig (Jr) placed 8th with a time of 20:57.70.

Abigail Leonard (Sachse) took first place with a time of 19:52.30. Abigail Perez (North Garland) took second place with a time of 19:55.50 and Ana Ortega (Sachse) took third place with a time of 19:56.40.

The varsity boys’ team was led by Keigan Trussell (Jr) who took 9th place with a time of 17:11.20. Michael Price followed seconds later with a time of 17:38.60 placing 10th and Logan Taber (Jr) placed 12th with a time of 17:51.40.

Both Wylie East and Wylie will be competing in the regional meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

For more stories like this and more, subscribe to The Wylie News and support local journalism.