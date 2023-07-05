Subscribe
City of Wylie Fireworks 2023

Pirates replace three seniors in secondary

by | Jul 5, 2023 | Sports

Three veteran leaders graduated from the Wylie Pirates secondary this spring, leaving a void to fill in the secondary.

Wylie’s Sean Carter, Bryan Washington and Jason Nwokedi leave the team, with all three players having at least one interception and five pass deflections last season. Carter in particular was a multi-year starter and leader on the Wylie defense, leading the team last year with three interceptions at both cornerback and safety last season.

“Sean was a smart ball player,” head coach Jimmy Carter said. “He knew our defense inside and out and was able to get us out of bad situations, and that skill and comfortability are going to be tough to replace for us. We feel good about some of our young players, but that experience goes a long way.”

Carter said they have a few players they’re excited about heading into next season, but the position battles will heat up throughout the summer. Returning to the Wylie defense, Khory Stoves and Jaeden Doss each featured in some games for the Pirates, stepping in for injured players. They’ll likely be starters in next season at safety and corner, with the other two spots in the secondary still up for grabs.

“We have a few guys we feel good about stepping into those roles last year,” Carter said. “Jaeden and Khory did good jobs for us last year and look like they’ll take their positions, but we’ve kind of rotated some guys at multiple positions through the spring and 7-on-7 to see who could fit in back there.”

Stoves appeared in six games last season for the Pirates, finishing the season with three pass deflections. His development throughout the season was key to Wylie’s ability to get better by the end of the season, and he was a crucial player in their playoff win over Mesquite Horn.

“He got a lot better and a lot more comfortable throughout the year,” Carter said. “Losing Bryan Washington is also going to be a huge loss for us, so Khory steps into that top role right now as a junior and it’s a big spot for him. We’re hoping he can continue to get better and play with more confidence. Playing corner is tough, no matter what level you’re at because you’re on an island 90 percent of the time.”

Doss played a few games at safety last season, including getting an interception against Rowlett in a key district game. He’s got the athleticism to be one of the key players for the Wylie defense and has worked hard in spring to take over a role that was filled by Sean Carter last season.

“He’s kind of shown he’s the full package,” Carter said. “He sees the field well, communicates and gets his teammates in the position to be successful. He’s shown some great ball skills and is a good athlete on the field. He’s getting better each week and has a lot of potential.”

For the full story and more sports, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Pirates impress at TABC Showcase event

Pirates impress at TABC Showcase event

Jul 3, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates had a strong showing at the TABC Showcase over the weekend, winning all three games. Playing one game Saturday evening at Hebron High School, the Pirates defeated San Antonio Brandeis in a dominant 66-47 victory. Over the three games, the Pirates won...

read more
Raiders win three games at TABC Showcase

Raiders win three games at TABC Showcase

Jul 3, 2023 |

New Wylie East head coach Kortney Smith got to see his team on the field for the first time this weekend at the TABC Showcase, and the early signs were positive. Wylie East won all three games over the weekend, opening the tournament Saturday, June 24, with a 57-50...

read more
Jeffers stars at linebacker for Wylie East

Jeffers stars at linebacker for Wylie East

Jun 26, 2023 |

Wylie East’s defense continues its strong returning presence on the defensive side of the ball, with two returning linebackers for the 2023 season. While first-team all-district linebacker Robert Samano graduated after 108 tackles for the Raiders’ defense last season,...

read more
Pirates show depth of talent at linebacker position

Pirates show depth of talent at linebacker position

Jun 26, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates linebackers combined for 33 sacks last season, one of the most productive groups in the area. Unfortunately for the dominant defense, 14 of those sacks came from seniors last season, leaving a void to fill for the 2023 roster. Still with two of the...

read more
Wylie East competes at 7-on-7 state championship

Wylie East competes at 7-on-7 state championship

Jun 26, 2023 |

Wylie East had a chance to compete with the state’s best in the 7-on-7 state championships last weekend, finishing in the top 32. Heading to College Station on June 23 and 24, the Raiders entered the tournament after qualifying from the Arlington Invitational. Heading...

read more
Dayton stands out for Texas softball

Dayton stands out for Texas softball

Jun 15, 2023 |

Bella Dayton’s journey from the Wylie High School softball team to the University of Texas has been long, but she’s found her comfort zone in Austin. After helping lead the Pirates to the playoffs her senior season in 2019, Dayton went on to the University of Arizona...

read more
Raiders pleased with depth at line of scrimmage

Raiders pleased with depth at line of scrimmage

Jun 15, 2023 |

Coming off a district championship season, the Raiders are out to prove themselves again, with a talented defense returning for the new year. While the defensive line graduated seniors Anthony James, who is on scholarship at the University of Washington, and defensive...

read more
Pirates bring back bulk of dominant defensive line

Pirates bring back bulk of dominant defensive line

Jun 15, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates had one of the best defenses in the area in 2022 and bring back plenty of talent for the new year. Leading the way for the defense is the defensive line, which helped spearhead one of the top run defenses in District 9-6A. Holding opponents to 17...

read more
Wylie East qualifies for state 7-on-7 championship

Wylie East qualifies for state 7-on-7 championship

Jun 8, 2023 |

The Wylie East Raiders punched their ticket to state in 7-on-7 football. Competing in the Colt Classic State Qualifying Tournament in Arlington last Friday, June 2, the Raiders were one of three teams to qualify for state. They capped off a perfect tournament by...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe