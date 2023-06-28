Trail grant application sent to TxDot

Sachse residents may soon have access to wider trails outside private areas, such as the one in Woodbridge, if the city has state or county grants funded. The proposed trail network would connect hikers, bikers and walkers in the city to Wylie, Murphy and beyond. Connor Pittman/The Wylie News

A plan to create more hiking and biking trails in the immediate area of Sachse is closer to fruition should a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation get approved.

During its June 5 meeting, Sachse councilmembers approved an application for more than $2.71 million. Assistant to the City Manager Amanda Chi said the grant will cover all construction costs not only within Sachse, but Murphy and Wylie as well for the Maxwell Creek Landfill Trail Connection.

The location for the trails runs through the landfill — which is still working on obtaining its full decommissioning — and would ultimately connect to the existing Six Cities Trail, according to a proposal from City Manager

Gina Nash. Chi said the original plan to connect to an existing trail in Wylie will require a workaround with the North Texas Municipal Water District, which oversees the decommissioned landfill.

The Murphy connection will be made with an existing easement trail, she added. If approved, the grant could help transform a patch of land that is not suitable for other developments.

“Due to the lack of available land and associated costs, a project like this has the ability to transform a piece of land that would otherwise remain vacant for another 15 years,” Chi said. “This project endeavors to start a transformation process, activating a site that has not been usable for many years. If approved, this project will lay the foundation for even more recreational possibilities once the former landfill officially closes in its 30-year period.”

Chi said all necessary steps, such as memorandums of understanding from both Wylie and Murphy and Sachse’s proposal, have been sent into TxDOT for it to evaluate the merits of the projects. The agency is expected to announce winners for its grant in October.

Despite knowing the outcome later this year, construction would likely not begin until 2026, said Chi, adding that the timeline could change depending on various factors. The city also plans to apply for funding from Collin County and other entities before it explores the feasibility of using taxpayer dollars to complete the trail project.

During the Tuesday, June 20, meeting, Sachse council approved an application to Collin County for funding.

The application comes on the back of residents expressing their desires for more trails and pedestrian options in the city. Currently, there are options in the Woodbridge development and some areas in the city, but no connection to a wider trail network.

“Residents have continued to voice their need for more trails within the city of Sachse,” Chi said. “Parks and Recreation have done a wonderful job at identifying more recreation opportunities for residents and visitors and will continue to look for those opportunities.”

In neighboring Wylie, the proposed connection would add to an existing network of trails that run behind the Municipal Complex in the East Meadow, along other parks, such as Community Park and the East Fork Trail near Lavon Lake.

Murphy connections would enhance the existing options that include the Breckinridge Park loop, Maxwell Creek Trail and Breckinridge Nature Trail.

