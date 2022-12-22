Subscribe
Kaledek

Lady Raiders depth, youth show promise in new district

by | Dec 22, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East is taking on a new season with new challenges, including a step up to the 6A level.

The Lady Raiders have long been a dominant soccer program, including a state championship in 2015. Now, they join Wylie High School at the 6A level, and head coach Kody Christensen believes the team has what it takes to compete at any level in the state.

“Our goals for the season are to be a hard-working team, prove we’re 6A worthy and make the playoffs,” Christensen said. “If we want to make the playoffs and prove ourselves, we will have to work hard. We’ve played 6A teams before and handled ourselves well, now we want to show what we’re about.”

Last season, Wylie East had a tough draw battling some injuries to make the playoffs. In their first-round matchup, they lost 1-0 to Frisco Wakeland, who went on to be the eventual state champions at the 5A level last season. Despite losing in the first round, the team was able to prove it could compete with anyone in the state and with a young roster returning, hope to take the next step forward this season.

“We’ve preached that we wanted to apply what we’ve learned on the practice fields into game action,” Christensen said. “It sounds simple, but the mark of a great team is that they can learn every day and apply that learning to the game. If we can do that, we can control our games and control our fate in the playoffs against anyone.”

With several players returning, Christensen believes that he has the deepest team he’s ever coached at Wylie East High School. Leading the way is junior midfielder Amaya Dawkins, who in two seasons on the varsity team has won two District 10-5A midfielder of the year awards. Heading into her junior year, the goal is for her to be a little more attack-oriented with the loss of striker Ramani Neal to graduation last year.

“She sees the game so well and is really good on the ball,” Christensen said. “It’s going to be a little different for us up top this season, but I think she’s also going to be able to provide a lot of goals from the midfield for us. She makes everyone on the field a threat.”

Alongside Dawkins, Wylie East has senior goalkeeper Breanna Wooten and junior midfielder Bryn Geppert leading the charge. Wooten is a back-to-back district goalkeeper of the year for the Lady Raiders, who allowed just 18 goals in 24 games last season. She’s joined by all-district defender Alyssa Striker and Geppert, the 2022 District 10-5A defensive player of the year, who is moving into the midfield this season to provide some stability after some graduates.

Overall, Christensen likes that a lot of his players can move around the field and still make an impact.

“We’ve had some really good teams in the past,” Christensen said. “This year, we have a lot of depth, and we have some great talents, we’re going to have a lot of girls playing and competing for minutes for us.”

Up top, Ryleigh Wood was a first-team all-district player as a freshman last season, playing on the wing next to Neal for most of the season. She’ll be one of several players the Lady Raiders hope can provide the goal-scoring this season. With several options, however, Christensen isn’t worried about the offense.

“The key is just going to be not trying to play outside of who we are,” Christensen said. “We have a tight-knit group who will find success by being good students of the game.”

Wylie East’s season begins this Friday, Dec. 30 against Plano High School for their first game of the season.

For the full sports, see last week’s issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Pirates aim for third straight district title

Pirates aim for third straight district title

Dec 22, 2022 | ,

As the team continues to win, the expectations for the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team will continue to increase. The Pirates finished the 2021-22 season first overall in District 9-6A, reaching the playoffs with an undefeated record. After winning their first team...

read more
Council debates zoning changes

Council debates zoning changes

Dec 22, 2022 |

Architectural standards and potential uses stole the show during a public hearing for a development located at the corner of Brown Street and State Highway 78. Council held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting. The rezoning request...

read more
Historian remembered

Historian remembered

Dec 21, 2022 |

Wylie lost one of its beloved citizens and historians last week. Billy “Bill” Lewis died Sunday, Dec. 11, at the age of 87 following a brief battle with cancer. Perhaps most known for his role as the Executive Director of the F.O. Birmingham Memorial Land Trust, Lewis...

read more
Wylie Way Christmas impacts over 400 families

Wylie Way Christmas impacts over 400 families

Dec 21, 2022 |

After several weeks of coordinating adoptions and collections for gifts, Wylie ISD delivered some holiday cheer to families in need earlier this month. Hosting its annual Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays at Watkins Elementary School, Wylie ISD distributed gifts to 411...

read more
Green Team harnessing green thumbs

Green Team harnessing green thumbs

Dec 16, 2022 |

A project designed to utilize a green space at Watkins Elementary School has turned into the buddings of a fully fledged garden. Jennifer Taylor, an art teacher at Watkins Elementary and Green Team captain, is only in her second year at the school but is already...

read more
Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Dec 15, 2022 |

As state representatives and senators continue to file their bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, issues such as property taxes and border security were prioritized. State Representative Candy Noble, District 89, outlined three issues — property taxes, Child...

read more
Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Dec 14, 2022 |

Complementing the architecture of the downtown area took center stage during a rezoning hearing before Wylie councilmembers. Council heard the rezoning request for property located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Brown Street and State Highway 78 during...

read more
P&Z hears cases for downtown area

P&Z hears cases for downtown area

Dec 14, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission considered future developments coming to the downtown area. During its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting, commissioners considered two site plans, two rezoning requests and an update to the city’s zoning ordinance. One of the rezoning...

read more
Brown House celebrates history

Brown House celebrates history

Dec 14, 2022 |

Residents looking to take a step into history can visit an iconic house located in downtown Wylie adorned with Victorian Era decor. The Brown House, located at 301 N. Ballard Ave., held a grand opening for its welcome center Saturday, Dec. 3, after several months of...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes