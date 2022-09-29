Wylie East students honored for leadership, patriotism

Two Wylie East AFJROTC cadets who attended the Youth Leadership Conference at Texas A&M University College Station in July had the opportunity to thank those who made it possible at a luncheon held in their honor recently.

Senior Treyden Hallan and Junior Christopher Troncoso attended the annual Youth Leadership Conference (YLC) banquet Tuesday, Sept. 20 to thank businesses and individual sponsors who made it possible for their participation.

The luncheon was hosted by The North Texas Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), the organization responsible for selecting the two students to attend the YLC.

To login to read the full story or subscribe, go to http://wylienews.com