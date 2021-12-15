Girls soccer ready for another successful season

Kody Christensen is used to entering a season with high expectations.

Since winning their first 5A state championship in 2015, coach Christensen and the Lady Raiders girls soccer team’s goal is to win a second. Since then, they have had a lot of success, reaching the playoffs every season and winning two additional district titles.

Heading into his 10th season as Wylie East’s head coach, he’s confident that this team will make the necessary leap for another state run.

“We’ve had a really good preseason,” he said. “It’s been fun and refreshing. Our program seems to be in really good shape and we hope that we will be competing at the highest level when district comes around. I think that’s the ultimate goal for everybody, but I think we’re in a good spot.”

