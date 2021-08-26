Subscribe

Wylie East wins season opener over Irving Nimitz

by | Aug 26, 2021 | Sports

Kicking off their season against Mount Pleasant, the Wylie East football team played best when it mattered most, holding the Tigers scoreless in the second half en route to a 19-14 victory at Wylie Stadium.

Thoughts from Coach Marcus Gold

“I’m just happy for our guys,” Gold said. “I think the early success for them is great. Just being able to get them to believe in the coaches, and help them believe in each other. They’ve lost to this team by 30 points the last two years. That mindset is changing for them, and they know they’re a good enough ball game to win a lot of games this year.”

Impact Play: Late Interception by Isaiah Shields seals win

Near the end of the fourth quarter, the Raiders were clinging onto a one-possession lead with less than two minutes remaining. After an errant punt gave the Tigers great field possession in opposing territory, Wylie East needed a big stop to clinch the victory.

That big finisher came near the endzone, as senior defensive back Shields picked off a Keller Thompson pass at the Raiders five-yard line, giving the Raiders the ball back. With Mount Pleasant out of timeouts, this play was a dagger in a game with five total turnovers between both teams.

Key Raider of the Game: Terrell Washington Jr.

Alongside senior tailback Brandan Nurse, Terrell Washington Jr. was a big factor in Wylie East’s offense putting together three scoring drives. Of the Raiders’ 254 yards of offense, Washington accounted for 205 total yards and two touchdowns. Washington was lethal on the ground, finishing with 157 yards on an 8.7 yards per attempt average. 

Wylie East returns to the field next Thursday, hosting Irving Nimitz at Wylie Stadium.

By Jackson King * [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie’s three keys to beating Plano West

Wylie’s three keys to beating Plano West

Aug 26, 2021 |

Texas high school football season is finally upon us. After a long offseason, the Wylie Pirates are ready to take the field for the season's first game. In week one, the Pirates will face a familiar opponent, taking on the Plano West Wolves at home. The Wolves beat...

read more
Wylie Pirates sweep opening race

Wylie Pirates sweep opening race

Aug 20, 2021 |

The Pirates boys and girls cross country teams opened the season at their home race. Competing in the Wylie Pirate two-mile kick-off, Wylie swept the boys and girls elite division races. The Pirate boys team won by scoring 33 points, finishing ahead of second-placed...

read more
Pirates win seven games in opening week

Pirates win seven games in opening week

Aug 19, 2021 |

A new year with a new team, the Wylie Pirates volleyball team kicked off its 2021 season. In the opening week, Wylie came out with seven wins and two losses over the week. Starting on the road at Richardson on Aug. 10, Wylie played Mesquite Horn and Richardson in a...

read more
Pirates look to dominate district again

Pirates look to dominate district again

Aug 11, 2021 |

Any program can have a suc­cessful season. With the target on their backs, the goal for the Wylie boys and girls cross-country teams is to repeat that success. Both teams reign as District 9-6A champi­ons and have their respective challenges to repeat that mark. The...

read more
The Autumn Wind

The Autumn Wind

Aug 11, 2021 |

The Autumn Wind is a Raider, pillaging just for fun. He’ll knock you ‘round and upside down, And laugh when he’s conquered and won.” “The Autumn Wind” by Steve Sabol, NFL Films This year, the autumn wind signals more for the Wylie East football team, marking the start...

read more
Pirates developing options at quarterback

Pirates developing options at quarterback

Aug 4, 2021 |

It’s never easy to replace a player, especially at quarter­back. The Wylie Pirates face just that challenge, replacing their leader behind center for the 2021 season. Marcus McElroy was a two-year starter for the Pirates, finishing as a back-to-back first-team...

read more
Running career continues for 56-year-old Wylie resident

Running career continues for 56-year-old Wylie resident

Aug 4, 2021 |

At the age of 56, Danny Mo­nistere may be in the best shape of his life. The Wylie resident is pursu­ing an athletic career most peo­ple left behind in high school. Six years ago, he discov­ered the USATF Masters track program. Itching to get back into the sport,...

read more

Archives