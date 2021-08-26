Wylie East wins season opener over Irving Nimitz

Kicking off their season against Mount Pleasant, the Wylie East football team played best when it mattered most, holding the Tigers scoreless in the second half en route to a 19-14 victory at Wylie Stadium.

Thoughts from Coach Marcus Gold

“I’m just happy for our guys,” Gold said. “I think the early success for them is great. Just being able to get them to believe in the coaches, and help them believe in each other. They’ve lost to this team by 30 points the last two years. That mindset is changing for them, and they know they’re a good enough ball game to win a lot of games this year.”

Impact Play: Late Interception by Isaiah Shields seals win

Near the end of the fourth quarter, the Raiders were clinging onto a one-possession lead with less than two minutes remaining. After an errant punt gave the Tigers great field possession in opposing territory, Wylie East needed a big stop to clinch the victory.

That big finisher came near the endzone, as senior defensive back Shields picked off a Keller Thompson pass at the Raiders five-yard line, giving the Raiders the ball back. With Mount Pleasant out of timeouts, this play was a dagger in a game with five total turnovers between both teams.

Key Raider of the Game: Terrell Washington Jr.

Alongside senior tailback Brandan Nurse, Terrell Washington Jr. was a big factor in Wylie East’s offense putting together three scoring drives. Of the Raiders’ 254 yards of offense, Washington accounted for 205 total yards and two touchdowns. Washington was lethal on the ground, finishing with 157 yards on an 8.7 yards per attempt average.

Wylie East returns to the field next Thursday, hosting Irving Nimitz at Wylie Stadium.

By Jackson King * [email protected]