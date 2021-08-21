Wylie East marching band readies for 2021-22 season

In the early afternoon, a sea of trumpets and flutes cover Jerry Shaffer Stadium.

Two weeks away from the start of the season, the Wylie East marching band prepares for the challenges that await.

Director Greg Hayes is ready to kick off a new year with the Pride of the East marching band.

“It’s exciting to see the kids,” Hayes said. “We’ve got a great set of student leaders and a wonderful staff. The kids love being together, as we pride ourselves in creating a family-friendly atmosphere. The Pride of the East is really a second family for us, so it’s been really encouraging to get everybody back together and get started on the season.”

By Jackson King * [email protected]