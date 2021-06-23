Teacher enjoyed connections in classrooms

Steve Boatman met a reali­ty this winter he had not dealt with in decades.

He was not in school.

Whether as a student or teacher, Boatman has been in a place of learning since he was a boy, stretching back to the 1960s. Boatman retired mid-year from Wylie ISD’s Whitt Elementary, where he was a third grade math and science teacher. He taught 34 years in Wylie and amassed 37 years total as a teacher.

Boatman started in 1987 in Hartman Elementary, and he worked at Birmingham Ele­mentary School – where he spent a bulk of his career – and Davis Intermediate School. He has been at Whitt since 2009.

“I knew when I got to Whitt that’s where I wanted to re­tire,” he said.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]